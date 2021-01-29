Pezdirtz looking to take his speed to another level
Cherry Creek defensive back Sam Pezdirtz is focused on being faster as an athlete in order to dominate the 2021 football season in an even bigger way. How did this past football season go for you a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news