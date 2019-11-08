News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Patterson stepping up early

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Longmont quarterback Keegan Patterson has stepped up early this season and proven to be a reliable signal caller capable of making plays.How has everything been going so far for the football season...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}