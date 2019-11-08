Patterson stepping up early
Longmont quarterback Keegan Patterson has stepped up early this season and proven to be a reliable signal caller capable of making plays.How has everything been going so far for the football season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news