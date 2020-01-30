Parrish remains confident for the 2020 season
Valor Christian lineman Kaiden Parrish believes that his team will continue competing at an elite level next fall despite a change of coach. How did this past football season go for you and your te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news