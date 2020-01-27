News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Oladipo remains a sought-after target

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

The football skills and work ethic of Eaglecrest defensive back Seyi Oladipo has helped him continue to garner interest from more coaches at the next level.How did this past football season go for ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}