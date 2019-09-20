News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-20 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Offer list continues to grow for Sam Hart

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Cherokee Trail tight end Sam Hart continues to see some of the top football programs across the country extending scholarship offers his way. How has everything been going so far for the football s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}