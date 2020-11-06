Niesent expects his team to finish strong
Poudre running back Jordan Niesent has a strong belief that his team will finish games down the stretch this fall.How did you feel when the state reversed the decision to play in the spring?“I felt...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news