What did you do with workouts and sports during the spring?

“I ran track this spring and also attended a few morning team workouts that began at 6 and ended fifteen minutes before school started.”

Are your workouts in the summer changing?

“So far this summer, we just got our team workout program, but I have also began working out with a personal trainer.”

What areas are you trying to improve on the most this off-season?

“This summer, I’m trying to improve all my weak areas. At corner, I’m working on getting out of breaks faster and my footwork better. In the weight room, I’m mostly working on my lower body to improve explosiveness.”

How do you believe your high school team will be for the 2018 season?

“I believe the team will be even better than last season. I believe we will go undefeated and compete for the state title this winter.”

What is the hardest game on your schedule for 2018?

“Every game on our schedule is tough. I don’t take any teams lightly, but if I had to say a specific game, I’d say the Broomfield game because we always have a tough physical battle with them and it’s our first game of the season.”

Do you want to play football in college?

“Yes, my goal since I’ve started playing football has been to reach the next level in football.”

What colleges have been recruiting you?

“Many colleges have been recruiting me. It is mostly RMAC schools and smaller D1 schools.”

What school is recruiting you the hardest?

“Colorado Mesa has been recruiting me the hardest this summer.”

Have you made any college trips yet?

“I went to UNC’s junior day, but that has been my only college visit so far.”

What camps did you attend this summer and how did you perform?

“I’ve attended Wyoming, Northern Colorado, School of Mines, Colorado, and Colorado State so far. I will be going to Colorado Mesa this month as well as Western State.”

Did you have a favorite college growing up?

“No, I just enjoy college football as a whole.”