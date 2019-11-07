Merciez is figuring out his future
Horizon defensive end Tyler Merciez has continued to excel on the gridiron this fall and will be switching his focus over to where he will continue that career in college.How has the season gone at...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news