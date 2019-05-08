McAllister ready to step forward
Palmer-Ridge quarterback Luke McAllister is ready to take the reins behind center for one of the most talented offenses in the state. How have your workouts and sports been going this spring?“Worko...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news