Marte Russell is a talented QB
Cherry Creek quarterback Marte Russell is working hard in hopes of making a major impact the varsity level heading into the 2021 football season. How did this past football season go for you and yo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news