News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Maddox talks offers

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Cherokee Trail defensive tackle Mason Maddox has landed two scholarship offers while also visiting a number of other colleges. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“Not as wel...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}