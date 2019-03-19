Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-19 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Lindahl pushing himself

Quv5rerxyccjvnkfu3fy
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport.com
Editor

Highlands Ranch kicker Josh Lindahl is working hard to improve as much as a football player as possible this off-season. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“The season went ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}