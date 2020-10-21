Lemos ready for some football
Resurrection Christian defensive back Eddie Lemos did not let the football season initially being moved to the spring slow him down from continuing to hone his skills. What were your initial though...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news