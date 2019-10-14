Jimenez likes the direction of his team
Pomona offensive guard Romin Jimenez knows his team may have started the fall slow but feels that they are headed in the right direction. How has everything been going so far for the football seaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news