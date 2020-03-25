Jackson talks offers and attention
The hard work of Valor Christian defensive back Zaire Jackson continues to pay off as more colleges have taken notice of his skillset. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“It...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news