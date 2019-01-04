Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-04 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Jack Pospisil will be one to watch

Zhv9amd2gqwidzcqf35d
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport.com
Editor

Pomona wide receiver Jack Pospisil used this past fall to set the table as an athlete to keep a close eye on in years to come. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“The season...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}