Ingalls confident in his squad
Ponderosa catcher Brady Ingalls feels the experience that his football team brings back will bode well for their chances on the field. How do you believe your high school team will be for this upco...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news