In-state college after Hollens the most
Columbine running back Tanner Hollens mentioned one in-state college program that has been recruiting him hardest as of late. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“It was a gr...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news