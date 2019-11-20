Hicks has high hopes for 2020
Rock Canyon athlete Sean Hicks believes that his team has a chance to be vastly improved heading into the 2020 football season.How did this past football season go for you and your team?“The footba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news