Hess is a sought-after recruit
Dakota Ridge defensive tackle James Hess has college coaches keeping a close eye on his progress in a wide range of locations. How did this past football season go for you and your team? “I was pro...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news