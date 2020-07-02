ColoradoPrepReport - Hart feels work ethic has helped him stand out

Hart feels work ethic has helped him stand out
Cherokee Trail tight end Sam Hart believes that his work ethic is what has allowed him to garner scholarships from some of the top college football programs across the country.How has the off-seaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news