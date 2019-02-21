Gish talks DI and DII attention
The hard work of Legend offensive center Ty Gish continues to garner attention from a wide range of college coaches. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“We were mediocre, bu...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news