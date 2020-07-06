ColoradoPrepReport - Fletcher has adjusted to unique off-season

Fletcher has adjusted to unique off-season
It took Horizon defensive tackle Stone Fletcher some time but he has figured out what it takes to be successful during pandemic conditions. How has the off-season workouts been going for you at thi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news