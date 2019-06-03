Flanagan taking the season one game at a time
Niwot running back Liam Flanagan is focused on each week of the football season with hopes of putting together a great year. How have your workouts and sports been going this spring?“Good. We have ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news