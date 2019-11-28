Finneseth has landed an offer
The play of Durango wide receiver Ben Finneseth has allowed him to garner a scholarship from a Division II college. How has the football season gone? “The season has been amazing so far. We haven't...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news