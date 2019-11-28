News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-28 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Finneseth has landed an offer

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

The play of Durango wide receiver Ben Finneseth has allowed him to garner a scholarship from a Division II college. How has the football season gone? “The season has been amazing so far. We haven't...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}