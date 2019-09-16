News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Eise pleased with early football season

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Legend running back Connor Eise has been pleased with the way that his squad has been playing early on the gridiron. How has everything been going so far for the football season?“The football seaso...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}