News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-18 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Edwards loves playing multiple sports

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Even with the baseball season in full swing, Legacy quarterback Adarius Edwards is enjoying an opportunity to continue working on his football skills during the off-season.How did this past footbal...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}