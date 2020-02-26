News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-26 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Duante Davis hearing from two in-state colleges

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Poudre wide receiver Duante Davis has received the most recruiting attention from three schools at the next level.How did this past football season go for you and your team?’“This past football sea...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}