Dollar on the radar of Division 1 colleges
Fossil Ridge linebacker Caden Dollar has worked hard to become a potential scholarship level athlete at Division 1 schools. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“Our team defi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news