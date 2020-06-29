ColoradoPrepReport - Dody and company ready to surprise people

Dody and company ready to surprise people
Regis Jesuit running back David Dody feels that his team has the potential to surprise people heading into the 2020 football season.How has the off-season workouts been going for you at this point?...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news