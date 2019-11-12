DeVries has dreamt of college football
College football is something that has continued to motivate Pomona athlete Anthony DeVries as he works to play at the next level.How has everything been going so far for the football season?“This ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news