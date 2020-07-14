ColoradoPrepReport - Davis ready to get back into action

Davis ready to get back into action
Mesa Ridge linebacker Elijah Davis is excited to see what his team can do once they are cleared to prepare for the 2020 football season.How has the off-season workouts been going for you at this po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news