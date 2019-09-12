Cruz knows his squad can improve
Pomona running back Ben Cruz is excited to see what his team can achieve on the football field over the course of this fall.How has everything been going so far for the football season?“Everything ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news