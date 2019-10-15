Commitment critical for Brooks and company
Brighton running back Vershon Brooks knows that his squad must commit to the season in order for the ending to be a special one.How has everything been going so far for the football season?“This se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news