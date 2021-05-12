 ColoradoPrepReport - Colorado Softball - Top First Basemen in 2022
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-12 09:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Colorado Softball - Top First Basemen in 2022

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite softball players in the Class of 2022 within state borders.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE

=================

For the eyes of ColoradoPrepReport.com Subscribers ONLY!

Top 2022 Softball Players

Top Pitchers (5/10)

Top First Basemen (5/12)

Top Second Basemen (5/13)

Top Third Basemen (5/14)

Top Catchers (5/11)

Top Shortstops (5/15)

Top Outfielders (5/16)

Top 2024 Softball Players

Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Outfielders

Utils

Elite Database

Top 2023 Softball Players

Top Pitchers

Top Catchers

Top First Basemen

Top Second Basemen

Top Third Basemen

Top Shortstops

Top Outfielders

Top Utils

Elite Database

Conference Previews

4A Western Slope

4A/3A Colorado 7

5A Front Range

5A Jeffco

5A/4A Centennial

5A/4A Continental

5A/4A Denver Prep

5A/4A East Metro

4A NCAA

4A South Central

5A/4A Pikes Peak

5A/4A Southwestern

4A Jeffco

4A Colorado Springs Metro

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NDgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NvbG9yYWRvcHJlcHJlcG9y dC5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3MvY29sb3JhZG8tc29mdGJhbGwtdG9wLWZpcnN0 LWJhc2VtZW4taW4tMjAyMi0zIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmNvbG9yYWRvcHJlcHJlcG9ydC5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmNvbG9yYWRvLXNvZnRiYWxsLXRvcC1maXJz dC1iYXNlbWVuLWluLTIwMjItMyZjNT0yMDIyNzE5NjQ4JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0x JmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUg VGFnIC0tPgoKCg==