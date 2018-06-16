Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-16 09:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Colorado's Top Shot Put Throwers (2020)

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport.com
Editor

Colorado Prep Report honors the elite track athletes in the Class of 2020 now!

READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE

========================================

Fxijv2zcoyxnly2kshp5

For the eyes of ColoradoPrepReport.com Subscribers ONLY!

Top 2020 Boys Track Athletes

Discus (6/17)

Shot Put (6/16)

Top 2019 Boys Track Athletes

Discus (6/11)

110M Hurdlers (6/12)

300M Hurdlers (6/13)

High Jumpers (6/14)

Long Jumpers (6/15)

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

Shot Put

Top 2019 Girls Track Athletes

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

Shot Put

100 Meter

200 Meter

400 Meter

800 Meter

1,600 Meter

3,200 Meter

High Jumpers

Long Jumpers

Top 2020 Girls Track Athletes

100 Meter

200 Meter

400 Meter

800 Meter

1,600 Meter

3,200 Meter

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Shot Put

Discus

High Jumpers

Long Jumpers

Top 2020 Boys Track Athletes

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdles

300 Meter Hurdles

Long Jump

High Jump

Shot Put

Discus

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}