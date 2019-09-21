News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-21 06:30:00 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Colorado's Top Second Basemen in 2022

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite baseball players in the Class of 2022 within state borders now!

READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE

==============

For the eyes of ColoradoPrepReport.com Subscribers ONLY!

Top Class of 2022 Players

Top Pitchers (9/18)

Top Catchers (9/19)

Top First Basemen (9/20)

Top Second Basemen (9/21)

Top Third Basemen (9/22)

Top Class of 2021 Players

Top Pitchers

Top Catchers

Top First Basemen

Top Second Basemen

Top Third Basemen

Top Shortstops

Top Utils (9/17)

Elite Database (9/17)

Top Class of 2020 Players

Top Pitchers

Top Catchers

Top First Basemen

Top Second Basemen

Top Third Basemen

Top Shortstops

Top Outfielders

Top Utils

Elite Database

Player Rankings

Colorado's Top 50 in 2020

Colorado's Top 50 in 2021

Colorado's Top 50 in 2022

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}