Colorado's Top Safeties in 2022
Colorado Prep Report has updated our elite football players in the Class of 2022. Find out who made the cut!
READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE
=================
For the eyes of ColoradoPrepReport.com Subscribers ONLY!
Top 2022 Football Players
Top Safeties (1/13)
Top Kickers (1/14)
Top Punters (1/15)
Elite Database (1/16)
2019 Honors
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
Sophomore Quarterback of the Year
Sophomore Running Back of the Year
Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year
Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year
Top 2021 Football Players
Final 2019 Team Rankings
Potential Top 10 FB Candidates in 2022
Potential Top 10 FB Candidates in 2021
Players of the Year by Conference
Top 2023 Football Players
2020 Preseason Top 10 Football Teams
Top 2020 Football Players
Potential Top 10 FB Candidates in 2020
Most Sought After Recruits in 2021
Most Sought After Recruits in 2020