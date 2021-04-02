ColoradoPrepReport - Colorado's Top 225 Football Players in 2023 - 66-70

Which football players are rated in the Class of 2023? Find out now from Colorado Prep Report!
Release Dates:
Rankings 86-90 - 3/29
Rankings 81-85 - 3/30
Rankings 76-80 - 3/31
Rankings 71-75 - 4/1
Rankings 66-70 - 4/2
Rankings 61-65 - 4/3
Rankings 56-60 - 4/4
============
What players are rated among our players in this class?
READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE
============
For the eyes of ColoradoPrepReport.com Subscribers ONLY!
Top 2023 Football Players
Top Quarterbacks (3/30)
Top Running Backs (3/31)
Top Wide Receivers (4/1)
Top Tight Ends (4/2)
Top Offensive Guards (4/3)
Top Returning Offensive Players by Conference
1A Southern Peaks (3/29)
1A Tri-Peaks (3/30)
1A Western Slope (3/31)
2A East (4/1)
2A Southwest (4/2)
1A Foothills (4/3)
1A North Central (4/4)
2A West
3A Colorado
3A East
3A Northern
3A South Central
2A Patriot East
2A Patriot West
3A West
3A Western Slope
4A I-25
4A Jeffco
4A North
4A Northern 1
4A Northern 2
4A South
4A Southern
4A Western Slope
5A Centennial
5A Douglas County
5A Jeffco
5A North
5A/4A South
Top 2022 Football Players
Top Quarterbacks
Top Running Backs
Top Fullbacks
Top Wide Receivers
Top Tight Ends
Top Offensive Guards
Top Offensive Tackles
Top Defensive Ends
Top Defensive Tackles
Top Linebackers
Top Defensive Backs
Top Safeties
Top Kickers
Top Punters
Elite Database (3/29)
Top Returning Defensive Players by Conference
2A West
3A Colorado
3A East
3A Northern
3A South Central
2A Patriot East
2A Patriot West
3A West
3A Western Slope
4A I-25
4A Jeffco
4A North
4A Northern 1
4A Northern 2
4A South
4A Southern
4A Western Slope
5A Centennial
5A Douglas County
5A Jeffco
5A North
5A/4A South
Player Rankings
Top 250 in 2021
Top 250 in 2022
Top 110 in 2023
Potential Top 10 FB Candidates in 2023
Part One
Part Two
Part Three
Part Four
Part Five
Part Six
Part Seven
Most Recruited Players in 2023
Athletes 31-35
Athletes 26-30
Athletes 21-25
Athletes 16-20
Athletes 11-15
Athletes 6-10
Athletes 1-5
Most Recruited Players in 2022
Athletes 31-35
Athletes 26-30
Athletes 21-25
Athletes 16-20
Athletes 11-15
Athletes 6-10
Athletes 1-5
2020 Honors
2022 Quarterback of the Year
2023 Quarterback of the Year
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Linebacker of the Year
Defensive Back of the Year
Kicker of the Year
CO Player of the Year
Senior of the Year
Junior of the Year
Sophomore of the Year
Freshman of the Year
Quarterback of the Year
Running Back of the Year
Wide Receiver of the Year
Potential Top 10 FB Candidates in 2022
Part One
Part Two
Part Three
Part Four
Part Five
Part Six
Part Seven
2021 Preseason Top 10 Football Teams
Class 5A
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Potential Top 10 FB Candidates in 2021
Part One
Part Two
Part Three
Part Four
Part Five
Part Six
Part Seven
Top 2021 Football Players
Top Quarterbacks
Top Running Backs
Top Fullbacks
Top Wide Receivers
Top Tight Ends
Top Offensive Guards
Top Offensive Tackles
Top Defensive Ends
Top Defensive Tackles
Top Linebackers
Top Defensive Backs
Top Safeties
Top Kickers
Top Punters
Elite Database
Football Coverage
2021 Stock Risers
2022 Stock Risers
2023 Stock Risers
2024 Stock Risers
New Sophomores to Watch on Offense
New Sophomores to Watch on Defense
New Freshmen to Watch on Defense
New Seniors to Watch on Offense
New Seniors to Watch on Defense
New Juniors to Watch on Offense
New Juniors to Watch on Defense
Player of the Year Candidates by Position
5A WRs
4A WRs
3A WRs
5A OLs
4A OLs
3A OLs
5A QBs
4A QBs
3A QBs
5A RBs
4A RBs
3A RBs
Most Recruited Players in 2021
Athletes 31-35
Athletes 26-30
Athletes 21-25
Athletes 16-20
Athletes 11-15
Athletes 6-10
Athletes 1-5
Preseason All State
All Colorado, 1st Team O
All Colorado, 1st Team D
2A, 1st Team O
2A, 1st Team D
1A, 1st Team D
All Colorado, 2nd Team D
5A, 1st Team D
4A, 1st Team D
3A, 1st Team D
All Colorado, 2nd Team O
5A, 1st Team O
4A, 1st Team O
3A, 1st Team O
2A, 2nd Team O
2A, 2nd Team D
1A, 1st Team O
1A, 2nd Team O
1A, 2nd Team D
3A, 2nd Team O
3A, 2nd Team D
1A, 3rd Team O
1A, 3rd Team D
All Colorado, 3rd Team O
All Colorado, 3rd Team D
All Colorado, 4th Team D
4A, 2nd Team O
4A, 2nd Team D
All Colorado, 4th Team O
All Colorado, 5th Team O
All Colorado, 5th Team D
5A, 2nd Team D
5A, 2nd Team O
3A, 3rd Team O
3A, 3rd Team D
2A, 3rd Team O
2A, 3rd Team D
5A, 3rd Team O
5A, 3rd Team D
4A, 3rd Team O
4A, 3rd Team D
Conference Previews
3A Denver Prep
2A Flatirons
1A North Central
5A Douglas County
4A Metro 1
1A Northern
5A Centennial
4A I-25
3A Central West
4A Metro 2
3A North Central 2
2A Patriot East
5A Jeffco
2A Patriot West
1A Santa Fe
5A Metro 1
4A Northern 1
3A North Central 3
1A Foothills
3A North West
2A Southwest
1A Southern Peaks
2A Colorado
5A Metro 2
4A Northern 2
2A Tri-Peaks
1A Tri-Peaks
1A Western Slope
5A North
4A Southern 1
3A South Central
5A/4A South
4A Southern 2
3A Southern 1
2A West
Top 2022 Football Players
Top Quarterbacks
Top Running Backs
Top Fullbacks
Top Wide Receivers
Top Tight Ends
Top Offensive Guards
Top Offensive Tackles
Top Defensive Ends
Top Defensive Tackles
Top Linebackers
Top Defensive Backs
Top Safeties
Top Kickers
Top Punters
Elite Database
Top Offensive Returning Football Players
5A Centennial
4A I-25
3A Central West
2A Southwest
1A North Central
5A Douglas County
4A Metro 2
3A Southern 2
2A West
1A Northern
5A Metro 2
4A Southern 2
3A Southern 1
2A Tri-Peaks
1A Tri-Peaks
5A Metro 1
4A Southern 1
3A Denver Prep
2A Colorado
1A Southern Peaks
5A South
4A Metro 1
3A North Central 3
2A Flatirons
1A Western Slope
5A Jeffco
4A Northern 2
3A North Central 2
2A Patriot West
1A Sante Fe
5A North
4A Northern 1
3A North West
2A Patriot East
1A Foothills
Top Defensive Returning Football Players
5A Centennial
4A I-25
3A Central West
2A Southwest
1A North Central
5A Douglas County
4A Metro 2
3A Southern 2
2A West
1A Northern
5A Metro 2
4A Southern 2
3A Southern 1
2A Tri-Peaks
1A Tri-Peaks
5A Metro 1
4A Southern 1
3A Denver Prep
2A Colorado
1A Southern Peaks
5A South
4A Metro 1
3A North Central 3
2A Flatirons
1A Western Slope
5A Jeffco
4A Northern 2
3A North Central 2
2A Patriot West
1A Sante Fe
5A North
4A Northern 1
3A North West
2A Patriot East
1A Foothills
2019 Honors
Junior Defensive Back of the Year
Junior Kicker of the Year
Junior Punter of the Year
Sophomore Quarterback of the Year
Sophomore Running Back of the Year
Sophomore Wide Receiver of the Year
Sophomore Offensive Lineman of the Year
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Quarterback of the Year
Junior Running Back of the Year
Junior Wide Receiver of the Year
Junior Offensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Defensive Lineman of the Year
Junior Linebacker of the Year
Running Back of the Year
Wide Receiver of the Year
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Linebacker of the Year
Defensive Back of the Year
Kicker of the Year
Punter of the Year
Player of the Year
Senior of the Year
Junior of the Year
Sophomore of the Year
Freshman of the Year
Quarterback of the Year
Final 2019 Team Rankings
Class 5A
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class 1A
Players of the Year by Conference
2A Patriot West
2A Colorado
2A Flatirons
2A Intermountain
2A Patriot East
3A Northern Metro
3A South Central
4A Jeffco
3A Western Slope
2A Western Slope
3A Central
3A Mt. Metro
3A North Valley
2A Tri-Peaks
4A Longs Peak
3A Southern
4A Northern
4A Metro
4A Pikes Peak
4A Pioneer
4A Southern
5A Front Range
5A Metro 10
5A Metro East
5A Metro South
5A Metro West
5A South
Top 2020 Football Players
Top Quarterbacks
Top Running Backs
Top Fullbacks
Top Wide Receivers
Top Tight Ends
Top Offensive Guards
Top Offensive Tackles
Top Defensive Ends
Top Defensive Tackles
Top Linebackers
Top Defensive Backs
Top Safeties
Top Kickers
Top Punters
Elite Database
Potential Top 10 FB Candidates in 2020
Part One
Part Two
Part Three
Part Four
Part Five
Part Six
Part Seven
Most Sought After Recruits in 2021
Players 31-35
Players 26-30
Players 21-25
Players 16-20
Players 11-15
Players 6-10
Players 1-5
Most Sought After Recruits in 2020
Players 31-35
Players 26-30
Players 21-25
Players 16-20
Players 11-15
Players 6-10
Players 1-5