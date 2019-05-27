Which football players are rated in the Class of 2020? Find out now from Colorado Prep Report!

Release Dates:

Players 156-160 (5/27)

Players 151-155 (5/28)

Players 146-150 (5/29)

Players 141-145 (5/30)

Players 136-140 (5/31)

Players 131-135 (6/1)

Players 126-130 (6/2)

============

What players are rated among our players in this class?

READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE

============