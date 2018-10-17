Which football players are rated in the Class of 2019? Find out now from Colorado Prep Report!

Release Dates:

Players 136-140 (10/15)

Players 131-135 (10/16)

Players 126-130 (10/17)

Players 121-125 (10/18)

Players 116-120 (10/19)

Players 111-115 (10/21)

============

What players are rated among our players in this class?

READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE

============