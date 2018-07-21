Colorado's Top 190 Football Players in 2020 (131-135)
Which football players are rated in the Class of 2020? Find out now from Colorado Prep Report!
Release Dates:
Players 156-160 (7/16)
Players 151-155 (7/17)
Players 146-150 (7/18)
Players 141-145 (7/19)
Players 136-140 (7/20)
Players 131-135 (7/21)
========================================
What players are rated among our players in this class?
READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE
========================================
For the eyes of ColoradoPrepReport.com Subscribers ONLY!
Conference Previews (2018)
5A 10 (7/19)
3A South Central (7/18)
2A Western Slope (7/17)
Preseason All State (2018)
All CO 2nd Team D (7/19)
All CO 2nd Team O (7/20)
4A 2nd Team O (7/18)
3A 2nd Team O (7/16)
3A 2nd Team D (7/17)
Top Rated Candidates in 2020
Top '18 Defensive Returners
Top '18 Offensive Returners
Top Rated Candidates in 2019
Top 2019 Football Players
'18 Preseason Team Rankings
Top 2020 Football Players
Player Rankings
Top 2021 Football Players