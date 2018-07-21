Which football players are rated in the Class of 2020? Find out now from Colorado Prep Report!

Release Dates:

Players 156-160 (7/16)

Players 151-155 (7/17)

Players 146-150 (7/18)

Players 141-145 (7/19)

Players 136-140 (7/20)

Players 131-135 (7/21)

========================================

What players are rated among our players in this class?

READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE

========================================