Which football players are rated in the Class of 2022? Find out now from Colorado Prep Report!

Release Dates:

Players 176-180 (5/25)

Players 171-175 (5/26)

Players 166-170 (5/27)

Players 161-165 (5/28)

Players 156-160 (5/29)

Players 151-155 (5/30)

Players 146-150 (5/31)

============

What players are rated among our players in this class?

READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE

============