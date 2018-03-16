Which sophomore football players are rated in the Class of 2020? Find out now from Colorado Prep Report!

Release Dates:

Players 56-60 (3/12)

Players 51-55 (3/13)

Players 46-50 (3/14)

Players 41-45 (3/15)

Players 36-40 (3/16)

Players 31-35 (3/17)

========================================

What players are rated among our players in this class?

READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE

========================================