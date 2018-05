Colorado Prep Report highlights our top prospects for football players in the junior class now!

Jake Wiley Eaglecrest OT 6-foot-6 255 pounds



Jaymeson Nelms Erie DE 6-foot-4 220 pounds

Jordan Billingsley Grandview RB 5-foot-8 175 pounds

Joshia Davis Valor Christian RB 5-foot-10 180 pounds

Kyle Helbig Holy Family WR 6-foot-3 200 pounds