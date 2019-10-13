Colorado Prep Report High School Football Rankings - Week Eight
Colorado High School football rankings updated as of October 13th, 2019.
.....
Class 5A
1. Columbine 7-0 (Previous: # 1 )
2. Valor Christian 6-1 (Previous: # 2 )
3. Cherry Creek 7-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4. Eaglecrest 6-1 (Previous: # 5 )
5. Ralston Valley 7-0 (Previous: # 6 )
6. Regis Jesuit 7-0 (Previous: # 7 )
7. Smoky Hill 7-0 (Previous: # 9 )
8. Fairview 6-1 (Previous: # 10 )
9. Legend 6-1 (Previous: # 8 )
10. Grandview 6-1 (Previous: # 4 )
.....
Class 4A
1. Pine Creek 5-1 (Previous: # 1 )
2. Broomfield 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3. Montrose 6-0 (Previous: # 3 )
4. Vista PEAK Prep 6-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5. Chatfield 5-1 (Previous: # 5 )
6. Dakota Ridge 5-1 (Previous: # 7 )
7. Brighton 5-1 (Previous: # 8 )
8. Pueblo West 5-1 (Previous: # 10 )
9. Golden 5-1 (Previous: # N/R )
10. Hinkley 5-1 (Previous: # 9 )
.....
Class 3A
1. Palmer Ridge 5-1 (Previous: # 1 )
2. Mead 6-0 (Previous: # 2 )
3. Pueblo South 5-1 (Previous: # 3 )
4. Frederick 6-0 (Previous: # 4 )
5. Conifer 6-0 (Previous: # 5 )
6. Discovery Canyon 5-1 (Previous: # 6 )
7. Thomas Jefferson 5-1 (Previous: # 8 )
8. Harrison 5-1 (Previous: # N/R )
9. Pueblo Central 5-1 (Previous: # N/R )
10. Green Mountain 4-2 (Previous: # N/R )
.....
