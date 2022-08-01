Colorado High School Football - Top Linebackers in 2024
Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite football players in the Class of 2024. Find out who made the cut!
Aiden Mcgrath Berthoud
Angelo Petrides Cherry Creek
Augustine Munoz Brighton
Avery Deweese Chatfield
Ben Larson Berthoud
Blake Branham Ponderosa
Brady Varney Severance
Brayden Cusick Dakota Ridge
Brooks Vitale Denver South
Bryce Jackson Coal Ridge
Caleb Squires Moffat County
Connor Swanson Dakota Ridge
Derick Bak Rye
Eli Frakes Legend
Elijah Burg Denver North
Elvio Agagah Northglenn
Ernie Tenorio Greeley Central
Ethan Goldfain Resurrection Christian
Gage Kramer Denver South
Holden Wright Palmer Ridge
Jack Easterly Northfield
Jack Noonan Monte Vista
Jaiden Anetone Pine Creek
Josiah Peters North Fork
Kamron Skouge Platte Canyon
Kit LeBlanc Ralston Valley
Kynan Harris Littleton
Landen Holloway Denver East
Levi Houger Cheyenne Mountain
Levi Jayne Riverdale Ridge
Logan Gwaltney Evergreen
Mark Mollendor Holy Family
Max Hughes ThunderRidge
Michael Montoya Pueblo Central
Noah Biller Broomfield
Omari Bursey Legacy
Paul Hecker Resurrection Christian
Preston Emken Grandview
Roman Tupper Brown Conifer
Ryder Hart North Fork
Thomas Devlin Strasburg
Troy Huffaker Centauri
Tyson Janousek Burlington
Will Knox Arapahoe
Will Reeves Resurrection Christian
Xavier Albertson Frederick
Click here to let us know if we missed an athlete now!