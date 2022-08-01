Colorado High School Football - Top Linebackers in 2024

Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite football players in the Class of 2024. Find out who made the cut!

Aiden Mcgrath Berthoud

Angelo Petrides Cherry Creek

Augustine Munoz Brighton

Avery Deweese Chatfield

Ben Larson Berthoud

Blake Branham Ponderosa

Brady Varney Severance

Brayden Cusick Dakota Ridge

Brooks Vitale Denver South

Bryce Jackson Coal Ridge

Caleb Squires Moffat County

Connor Swanson Dakota Ridge

Derick Bak Rye

Eli Frakes Legend

Elijah Burg Denver North

Elvio Agagah Northglenn

Ernie Tenorio Greeley Central

Ethan Goldfain Resurrection Christian

Gage Kramer Denver South

Holden Wright Palmer Ridge

Jack Easterly Northfield

Jack Noonan Monte Vista

Jaiden Anetone Pine Creek

Josiah Peters North Fork

Kamron Skouge Platte Canyon

Kit LeBlanc Ralston Valley

Kynan Harris Littleton

Landen Holloway Denver East

Levi Houger Cheyenne Mountain

Levi Jayne Riverdale Ridge

Logan Gwaltney Evergreen

Mark Mollendor Holy Family

Max Hughes ThunderRidge

Michael Montoya Pueblo Central

Noah Biller Broomfield

Omari Bursey Legacy

Paul Hecker Resurrection Christian

Preston Emken Grandview

Roman Tupper Brown Conifer

Ryder Hart North Fork

Thomas Devlin Strasburg

Troy Huffaker Centauri

Tyson Janousek Burlington

Will Knox Arapahoe

Will Reeves Resurrection Christian

Xavier Albertson Frederick

