Q&A with Denver South middle linebacker Kencheze Ray Jr.

 Christian James
Colorado Girls' Volleyball: Top Athletes in 2026

 Christian James
Colorado Football: Top Defensive Ends in 2025

 Christian James
Colorado Girls' Track State Predictions - 4A, 400 Meters

 Christian James
Q&A with Coal Ridge middle linebacker Grayson Isenhart

 Christian James

Q&A with Denver South middle linebacker Kencheze Ray Jr.

 Christian James
Colorado Girls' Volleyball: Top Athletes in 2026

 Christian James
Colorado Football: Top Defensive Ends in 2025

 Christian James
Published Sep 23, 2024
Colorado Baseball: Top Player Database in 2027
Christian James  •  ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of elite baseball players by position in the Class of 2027.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE

For the eyes of ColoradoPrepReport.com Subscribers ONLY!

Top 2027 Baseball Players

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Pitchers

Utility Players

Database - 9/23

Returning Hitter Rankings by Conference

3A Patriot

3A Tri-Peaks

3A Western Slope

3A/2A Frontier

3A/2A Intermountain

4A CSML South

4A Jeffco

4A Longs Peak

4A Western Slope

4A/3A CSML North

4A/5A Colorado

4A/5A NCAC

4A/5A Pikes Peak

4A/5A South Central

4A/5A Southwestern

5A Continental

5A CSML

5A Front Range

5A Jeffco

5A/4A Centennial

5A/4A Denver Prep

Top 2026 Baseball Players

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Pitchers

Utility Players

Database

Top 2025 Baseball Players

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Pitchers

Utility Players

Database

2024 Conference Previews

3A Metro

3A Patriot

3A Tri-Peaks

3A Western Slope

3A/2A Frontier

3A/2A Intermountain

4A CSML South

4A Jeffco

4A Longs Peak

4A Western Slope

4A/3A CSML North

4A/5A Colorado

4A/5A NCAC

4A/5A Pikes Peak

4A/5A Denver Prep

4A/5A South Central

4A/5A Southwestern

5A Continental

5A CSML

5A Front Range

5A Jeffco

5A/4A Centennial