Colleges continue to follow Chris Yoo
College coaches have continued to keep a close eye on Rampart running back Chris Yoo and his progress as an athlete. How have your workouts and sports been going this spring? “Really good. Track we...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news