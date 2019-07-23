News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Colleges continue to follow Chris Yoo

Mbf05kl8oqvvwndflgyd
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

College coaches have continued to keep a close eye on Rampart running back Chris Yoo and his progress as an athlete. How have your workouts and sports been going this spring? “Really good. Track we...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}