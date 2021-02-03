College coaches continue to take notice of Norwood
Valor Christian linebacker Jordan Norwood has played with his way into one scholarship and interest from a number of others as well. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“It w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news